The United National Party (UNP) has filed a complaint with the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) today (22), requesting an investigation into a statement made by YouTuber Sudaththa Thilaksiri on his channel, claiming that former President Ranil Wickremesinghe would be arrested today and remanded for 14 days.

On August 21, Thilaksiri had stated on his YouTube channel that the former President would definitely be arrested today and remanded for 14 days.

Accordingly, a group of attorneys representing the UNP filed a complaint with the CID, requesting an investigation into the issuance of such a statement before any official action had been taken.

Meanwhile, Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa says that a YouTuber predicting the arrest of a former President before it even happens cannot be a coincidence.

“A YouTuber predicting the arrest of a former President before it even happens? That can’t be a coincidence, could it be planned? If true, it’s a sad day when something as sacred as law and order is reduced to cheap theatrics,” he said, in a post on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter).