The Derana Signal Colombo International Kite Festival is scheduled to be held on Sunday (August 24) at Galle Face Green, Colombo, while its official opening ceremony commenced a short while ago at the Cinnamon Grand Colombo.

All arrangements have been finalized to host the Kite Festival, which will light up the Colombo sky on Sunday, (August 24) at Galle Face Green.

The event, organized by TV Derana, the Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau, and Sri Lanka Police, is expected to feature 500 local competitors along with over 50 foreign participants representing 25 countries.

Foreign competitors taking part in the Kite Festival gathered for a training session at the Galle Face Green in Colombo today.

A total of 54 contestants are representing the foreign teams, with Derana representatives also joining the event.

Meanwhile, the official theme song of the Kite Festival is scheduled to be released during the opening ceremony tonight.