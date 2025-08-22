Former President Ranil Wickremesinghe remanded

Former President Ranil Wickremesinghe, who was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), has been remanded until August 26 by the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court.

The order was issued by Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court Nilupuli Lankapura, Ada Derana reporter said.

Additional Solicitor General Dileepa Peiris, appearing for the CID, stated before the court that he would present evidence against the suspect under the Public Property Act.

He also requested that the accused be remanded as the investigation is not complete.

However, President’s Counsel Anuja Premaratne, appearing for the defendant, presented evidence in court and requested that the defendant be released on bail.

After considering the facts presented, Colombo Fort Magistrate Nilupuli Lankapura rejected the bail application and ordered that the former President be remanded until August 26.

Former President Wickremesinghe was arrested today (22) after arriving at the CID to record a statement in connection with an ongoing investigaton into Wickremesinghe’s visit to London to attend a graduation ceremony of his wife, Professor Maithree Wickremesinghe, during his tenure as President, allegedly using state funds.

The CID had earlier presented evidence related to the case before the Fort Magistrate’s Court on June 24.

Statements were subsequently recorded from Sandra Perera, who served as the former President’s private secretary, and from former Presidential Secretary Saman Ekanayake.

In this context, the CID summoned Wickremesinghe to provide a statement regarding the matter. He arrived at the CID headquarters at around 9 a.m. today, and was taken into custody following the recording of the statement.

Wickremesinghe was taken into custody today for allegedly “misusing government funds” after being questioned about a September 2023 visit to London to attend a ceremony for his wife at a British university while he was head of state.

Ranil Wickremesinghe had stopped in London in 2023 on his way back from Havana, where he attended a G77 summit.

He and his wife, Maithree, attended a University of Wolverhampton ceremony.

Wickremesinghe had maintained that his wife met her own travel expenses and that no state funds were used.

However, the Criminal Investigation Department of the police alleged that Wickremesinghe used government money for his travel on a private visit and that the state also paid his bodyguards.