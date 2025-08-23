Former President Ranil admitted to Prison Hospital

Former President Ranil Wickremesinghe, who was arrested and remanded in custody on Friday over allegations he misused state funds while in office, has been admitted to the Prisons Hospital on the advice of doctors, according to the Prisons Spokesman.

Wickremesinghe became the most senior opposition figure to be hauled up in an anti-corruption crackdown by the new government as he was ordered remanded until August 26 by the Fort Magistrate’s Court.

“The suspect (Wickremesinghe) will be held in custody till Tuesday, but considering his medical condition he could be admitted to the prison hospital or another hospital,” Magistrate Nilupuli Lankapura said ordering his remand.

Wickremesinghe, whose lawyers said was suffering from heart disease and diabetes, was charged under the Public Property Act and two counts of the penal code - “dishonest misappropriation of property” and “criminal breach of trust.”

Wickremesinghe, 76, was taken into custody after being questioned about a September 2023 visit to London to attend a ceremony for his wife at a British university.

Wickremesinghe had stopped in London in 2023 on his way back from Havana, where he attended a G77 summit, and the UN General Assembly in New York.

The brief UK visit was to participate in the conferring of an honorary professorship on his wife Maithree by the University of Wolverhampton.

His office had previously denied that he abused his position to visit Britain. Three of his then senior aides were questioned this month by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

Wickremesinghe had maintained that his wife’s travel expenses were met by her and that no state funds were used.

However, the CID alleged that Wickremesinghe used 16.6 million rupees of government money for his travel on a private visit with a delegation of 10 people, including bodyguards.

Wickremesinghe, who was ordered to be remanded in custody, was taken to the Welikada Prison. The former President was seen being brought to the Welikada Prison in a prison bus amid tight security.

