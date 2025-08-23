Showers or thundershowers expected in several provinces after 2pm today

August 23, 2025   06:23 am

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the Northern, North-Central, Central, Uva and Eastern provinces after 2:00 p.m. today (23), the Department of Meteorology said.

Fairly heavy falls above 50 mm are likely in some places.

A few showers can also be expected in the Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in the Galle and Matara districts, the Met. Department said.

The general public has also been requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

