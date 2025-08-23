Several coastal railway line train services cancelled and rescheduled

August 23, 2025   08:07 am

Several train services have been cancelled and rescheduled today (August 23) and tomorrow (August 24) due to essential maintenance work on the Coastal Railway Line.

The General Manager of Railways, Ravindra Pathmapriya, announced that several train services between Dodanduwa and Boossa have been cancelled.

 

Train Cancellations on August 24, 2025:

1. Train No. 8319 scheduled to depart from Galle Railway Station at 5:15 a.m. to Colombo Fort.

2. Train No. 8788 scheduled to depart from Maradana Railway Station at 12:10 p.m. to Galle.

 

Revised Train Schedules on August 24, 2025:

1. Train No. 8327 ‘Samudra Devi’, scheduled to depart from Galle Railway Station at 5:00 a.m. to Colombo Fort, will be delayed by around one hour. It will now commence its journey from Galle at 6:30 a.m.

2. Train No. 8320, scheduled to depart from Galle Railway Station at 4:10 a.m. to Colombo Fort, will instead commence its journey at 8:50 a.m. from Galle.

 

Additional Service Change:

The night mail train scheduled to depart from Colombo Fort at 7:30 p.m. today (August 23) and run to Galle will operate only up to Hikkaduwa Railway Station.

Derana Signal Colombo International Kite Festival 2025 to be held on August 24 (English)

At least minimum courtesies should be extended to a former president  Rauff Hakeem (English)

Postal trade unions stage 'Satyagraha' in Colombo (English)

UNP releases Ranil's invitation letter in response to allegations over UK trip (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ex-IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon remanded (English)

Postal Strike: Stand-off between unions and authorities continues (English)

