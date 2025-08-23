Police OIC injured in van collision while on duty

Police OIC injured in van collision while on duty

August 23, 2025   08:24 am

Kalutara North Police OIC, Chief Inspector Thushara Silva, was injured in a collision with a van while on special operations duty.

According to Kalutara North Police, the accident occurred last night (22) in the Wadiyamankada area, Waskaduwa, while he was travelling from Panadura towards Kalutara.

The injured officer has been transferred to the Colombo National Hospital for treatment.

Police further stated that the van involved in the accident has been taken into custody, and its driver has been arrested.

