TV Derana featured as case study in Prof. Philip Kotlers Essentials of Modern Marketing
August 23, 2025 09:15 am
The book ‘Essentials of Modern Marketing’ Sri Lanka and Maldives edition by the world-renowned Prof. Philip Kotler, featuring 20 Sri Lankan case studies, was launched last evening (22) with TV Derana also featured.
The case studies provide localised insights into successful branding strategies, serving as an invaluable resource for businesses, students, and marketing professionals throughout Sri Lanka and the Maldives.