TV Derana featured as case study in Prof. Philip Kotlers Essentials of Modern Marketing

TV Derana featured as case study in Prof. Philip Kotlers Essentials of Modern Marketing

August 23, 2025   09:15 am

The book ‘Essentials of Modern Marketing’ Sri Lanka and Maldives edition by the world-renowned Prof. Philip Kotler, featuring 20 Sri Lankan case studies, was launched last evening (22) with TV Derana also featured.

The case studies provide localised insights into successful branding strategies, serving as an invaluable resource for businesses, students, and marketing professionals throughout Sri Lanka and the Maldives.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Derana Signal Colombo International Kite Festival 2025 to be held on August 24 (English)

Derana Signal Colombo International Kite Festival 2025 to be held on August 24 (English)

Derana Signal Colombo International Kite Festival 2025 to be held on August 24 (English)

At least minimum courtesies should be extended to a former president  Rauff Hakeem (English)

At least minimum courtesies should be extended to a former president  Rauff Hakeem (English)

Postal trade unions stage 'Satyagraha' in Colombo (English)

Postal trade unions stage 'Satyagraha' in Colombo (English)

UNP releases Ranil's invitation letter in response to allegations over UK trip (English)

UNP releases Ranil's invitation letter in response to allegations over UK trip (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ex-IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon remanded (English)

Ex-IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon remanded (English)

Postal Strike: Stand-off between unions and authorities continues (English)

Postal Strike: Stand-off between unions and authorities continues (English)