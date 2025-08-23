Sajith Premadasa visits ex-President Ranil in Prison Hospital

Sajith Premadasa visits ex-President Ranil in Prison Hospital

August 23, 2025   09:55 am

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa today visited former President Ranil Wickremesinghe, who is currently admitted to the Prison Hospital.

Several politicians also visited the Magazine New Remand Prison last night (22) following the remand of the former President. 

Former ministers Duminda Dissanayake and Prasanna Ranatunga, along with a group of supporters including MP Chamara Sampath, arrived at the prison.

However, they were not permitted to enter and were later captured on camera while waiting outside.

Former President Wickremesinghe, who was placed in remand custody, was admitted to the prison hospital last night (22) on medical advice.

