Voice of Dr. Nanda Malini is an intangible cultural heritage of this country  PM Harini

A special felicitation program organized by the Sri Lanka Broadcasting Corporation (SLBC) in honor of Dr. Nanda Malini was held on August 22 at the Kumaranatunga Munidasa Hall of the Corporation, under the patronage of Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya.

The purpose of this program was to pay tribute to the great service rendered by Dr. Nanda Malini for more than nearly seven decades to the field of music in Sri Lanka as well as to the Sri Lanka Broadcasting Corporation, according to the Prime Minister’s Media Division.

As a token of appreciation, a building of the Corporation was also named after her and ceremonially opened.

Accordingly, within the premises of the Corporation, a portrait of Dr. Nanda Malini was unveiled, and its 9th Cabin was officially declared open under the name Dr. Nanda Malini Building” by the Prime Minister together with Dr. Nanda Malini herself.

Thereafter, addressing the ceremonial gathering, the Prime Minister stated:

“Seventies years ago, a little girl came to this Broadcasting Corporation to sing for the children’s program ‘Lama Pitiya.’ On that day, she sang the first song ‘Dura Pawane Me Kulu Guwane.’ Recognizing her extraordinary vocal talent, Dr. Pandit Amaradeva offered her the opportunity to sing for Sri Lanka’s first color film ‘Ran Muthu Duwa.’ That little girl singer recorded her voice at this very Corporation for the beautiful lyrics ‘Galana Gagaki Jivithe Dayalu Lokaye.

Today, the opening of a building of the Broadcasting Corporation in the name of that very girl is indeed a remarkable occasion. That is Dr. Nanda Malini who is an epitome of music in this nation.

Nanda Malini was never just another name in our musical tradition. Beginning with Ran Muthu Duwa, her artistic journey was never limited merely to conventional themes such as love and separation. She fearlessly directed her voice toward contemporary issues of our nation such as oppression, corruption, violence, and social injustice.

The voice of Dr. Nanda Malini is an Intangible Cultural Heritage of this country. The joy you have given us, the inspiration drawn from your songs, and the strength you provided to this nation even in its darkest times through your music, we are deeply grateful for that noble service.”

This occasion was graced by the presence of the Venerable Pathegama Gnaneswara Thero and Maha sangha, Rev. Saman Maximus, Minister of Health and Media Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa, Minister of Buddha Sasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs Dr. Hiniduma Sunil Senevi, Deputy Minister of Health and Media Dr. Hansaka Wijemuni, Prof. Sunil Ariyaratne, Chairman of the SLBC Prof. Udhitha Gayashan Gunasekara, along with artists and a large number of distinguished guests.