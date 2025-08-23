Ex-President Mahinda Rajapaksa visits Ranil in Prison Hospital

Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa visited former President Ranil Wickremesinghe, who is currently admitted to the Prison Hospital.

Earlier today (23) at around 9:30 a.m., Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa and Samagi Jana Balawegaya MP Nalin Bandara also visited Wickremesinghe at the Prison Hospital.

Several politicians had visited the Magazine New Remand Prison last night (22) following the remand of the former president. Former ministers Duminda Dissanayake and Prasanna Ranatunga, along with a group of supporters including MP Chamara Sampath, arrived at the prison.

However, they were not permitted to enter and were later captured on camera while waiting outside.

Former President Wickremesinghe, who was placed in remand custody, was admitted to the Prison Hospital last night (22) on medical advice.