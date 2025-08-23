Social media predictions of legal outcomes are contempt of court - Sajith

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa claims that an individual making predictions on social media regarding the implementation of the law is an act of contempt of court.

He made these remarks while speaking to the media this morning (23), following his visit to the Magazine New Remand Prison Hospital to check on the well-being of former President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Premadasa emphasized that, at a time when the process of justice and the rule of law are being carried out, a third party not mentioned in the law cannot predict the final outcome.

He described the situation as “very dangerous” and stressed that, in order to protect democracy, the public must have confidence in the proper implementation of the law.

“The proper implementation of the law and the public’s understanding of it are both crucial. A serious situation has arisen due to a person making predictions on social media,” Sajith Premadasa said.

He further added: “It is inappropriate and unlawful for third parties to claim to know the outcome of legal proceedings. Immediate action must be taken in such cases.”

Commenting on his prison visit of the former President, Sajith Premadasa said, “I met him. He is fine. His health condition must also be protected, and we believe that his medicines will be properly administered.”