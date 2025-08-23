Social media predictions of legal outcomes are contempt of court - Sajith

Social media predictions of legal outcomes are contempt of court - Sajith

August 23, 2025   11:43 am

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa claims that an individual making predictions on social media regarding the implementation of the law is an act of contempt of court.

He made these remarks while speaking to the media this morning (23), following his visit to the Magazine New Remand Prison Hospital to check on the well-being of former President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Premadasa emphasized that, at a time when the process of justice and the rule of law are being carried out, a third party not mentioned in the law cannot predict the final outcome.

He described the situation as “very dangerous” and stressed that, in order to protect democracy, the public must have confidence in the proper implementation of the law.

“The proper implementation of the law and the public’s understanding of it are both crucial. A serious situation has arisen due to a person making predictions on social media,” Sajith Premadasa said.

He further added: “It is inappropriate and unlawful for third parties to claim to know the outcome of legal proceedings. Immediate action must be taken in such cases.”

Commenting on his prison visit of the former President, Sajith Premadasa said, “I met him. He is fine. His health condition must also be protected, and we believe that his medicines will be properly administered.”

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Derana Signal Colombo International Kite Festival 2025 to be held on August 24 (English)

Derana Signal Colombo International Kite Festival 2025 to be held on August 24 (English)

At least minimum courtesies should be extended to a former president  Rauff Hakeem (English)

At least minimum courtesies should be extended to a former president  Rauff Hakeem (English)

Postal trade unions stage 'Satyagraha' in Colombo (English)

Postal trade unions stage 'Satyagraha' in Colombo (English)

UNP releases Ranil's invitation letter in response to allegations over UK trip (English)

UNP releases Ranil's invitation letter in response to allegations over UK trip (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ex-IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon remanded (English)

Ex-IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon remanded (English)