Govts actions are nothing but acts of revenge - Mahinda Rajapaksa

August 23, 2025   12:11 pm

Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa expressed his regret over the imprisonment of political leaders for minor offenses. 

He made these remarks to the media after leaving the Prison Hospital, following his visit of former President Ranil Wickremesinghe, who is currently admitted there.

“If you engage in politics, it is part of your legacy… he will face it,” Mahinda Rajapaksa told reporters when asked about the visit.

He charged the public has properly understood the government’s actions, and declared that such measures are nothing but acts of revenge. 

He emphasized that the people continue to support political leaders, adding, “We love the people. That is why the people love us.”

