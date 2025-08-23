I acted for the country, not personal gain, says Ranil before arrest

Former President Ranil Wickremesinghe had stated, before being arrested by officers of the Criminal Investigation Department, that he acted for the country and not for personal matters.

“I acted for the country, not for personal gain. It seems today that the true face of this regime is now coming out. I do not accept any of the political activities taking place everywhere,” Ranil Wickremesinghe said.

United National Party (UNP) Deputy Leader Akila Viraj Kariyawasam released this statement to the media through a recording of Ranil Wickremesinghe, during a special press conference held in Colombo today (23).

Former President Wickremesinghe, who was placed in remand custody, was admitted to the prison hospital last night (22) on medical advice.