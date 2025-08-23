I acted for the country, not personal gain, says Ranil before arrest

I acted for the country, not personal gain, says Ranil before arrest

August 23, 2025   12:49 pm

Former President Ranil Wickremesinghe had stated, before being arrested by officers of the Criminal Investigation Department, that he acted for the country and not for personal matters.

“I acted for the country, not for personal gain. It seems today that the true face of this regime is now coming out. I do not accept any of the political activities taking place everywhere,” Ranil Wickremesinghe said.

United National Party (UNP) Deputy Leader Akila Viraj Kariyawasam released this statement to the media through a recording of Ranil Wickremesinghe, during a special press conference held in Colombo today (23).

Former President Wickremesinghe, who was placed in remand custody, was admitted to the prison hospital last night (22) on medical advice.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Derana Signal Colombo International Kite Festival 2025 to be held on August 24 (English)

Derana Signal Colombo International Kite Festival 2025 to be held on August 24 (English)

At least minimum courtesies should be extended to a former president  Rauff Hakeem (English)

At least minimum courtesies should be extended to a former president  Rauff Hakeem (English)

Postal trade unions stage 'Satyagraha' in Colombo (English)

Postal trade unions stage 'Satyagraha' in Colombo (English)

UNP releases Ranil's invitation letter in response to allegations over UK trip (English)

UNP releases Ranil's invitation letter in response to allegations over UK trip (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ex-IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon remanded (English)

Ex-IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon remanded (English)