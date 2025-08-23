Opposition parties hold special discussion in Colombo

A special discussion is currently underway in Colombo with the participation of opposition politicians and party leaders.

The meeting is being held at a political party office located on Flower Road, Colombo, and commenced at around 12 noon today (23).

Political leaders and representatives from the United National Party (UNP), Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB), Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP), Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP), and the Sri Lanka Muslim Congress (SLMC), along with several parliamentarians, have joined the discussion.

It is reported that the primary objective of the meeting is to deliberate on the situation concerning former President Ranil Wickremesinghe, who is currently in remand custody, as well as on future political activities.

Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa is also reported to have joined the discussion.