Ranils arrest will shift trajectory of Sri Lankan politics  MP Dilith

August 23, 2025   01:56 pm

The arrest and imprisonment of former President Ranil Wickremesinghe is an incident that will take Sri Lanka’s politics in a different direction, says Sarvajana Balaya leader, MP Dilith Jayaweera.

He made these remarks this afternoon (23), after visiting former President Wickremesinghe at the Prison Hospital.

“He went to play cricket, but this government is playing ‘Elle’. They hit him with the ball and said he was out.”

“According to my political reading, this will be an incident that will take our country’s politics in a new direction,” he said.

MP Jayaweera further stated that although he does not approve of Ranil Wickremesinghe’s politics, it was wrong for a President of the country to be treated in such a manner.

“I will never approve of Ranil Wickremesinghe’s politics. But it is wrong for a President of this country to be treated in this way. I am not saying whether what the court did is right or wrong. What I am saying is that the chain of events leading to the judicial process and the investigation that has been conducted does not reflect well on the image of our country,” he added.

