Notice issued on Arjuna Mahendran to appear before court

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court has issued a notice on former Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL), Arjuna Mahendran, who has been named as a suspect in the 2015 Central Bank bond scam, to appear before court on September 26.

The notice was issued by Colombo Chief Magistrate Thanuja Lakmali Jayatunga after considering a request made by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC), said Ada Derana reporter.

Mahendran, who is currently residing in Singapore, was summoned to appear before court.

It was revealed that although a notice had been issued last year, it had not been properly executed.

Accordingly, the Bribery Commission requested the court to issue the notice in English to ensure proper implementation.

The Chief Magistrate accepted the request and accordingly issued the notice.

The Bribery Commission has filed the case against Mahendran under the Prevention of Corruption Act, alleging that he caused financial losses to the government by selling bonds worth over Rs. 10 billion to Perpetual Treasuries Limited during a bond auction conducted by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka on February 27, 2015.