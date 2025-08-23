Notice issued on Arjuna Mahendran to appear before court

Notice issued on Arjuna Mahendran to appear before court

August 23, 2025   02:31 pm

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court has issued a notice on former Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL), Arjuna Mahendran, who has been named as a suspect in the 2015 Central Bank bond scam, to appear before court on September 26.

The notice was issued by Colombo Chief Magistrate Thanuja Lakmali Jayatunga after considering a request made by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC), said Ada Derana reporter.

Mahendran, who is currently residing in Singapore, was summoned to appear before court. 

It was revealed that although a notice had been issued last year, it had not been properly executed. 

Accordingly, the Bribery Commission requested the court to issue the notice in English to ensure proper implementation.

The Chief Magistrate accepted the request and accordingly issued the notice.

The Bribery Commission has filed the case against Mahendran under the Prevention of Corruption Act, alleging that he caused financial losses to the government by selling bonds worth over Rs. 10 billion to Perpetual Treasuries Limited during a bond auction conducted by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka on February 27, 2015.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Derana Signal Colombo International Kite Festival 2025 to be held on August 24 (English)

Derana Signal Colombo International Kite Festival 2025 to be held on August 24 (English)

At least minimum courtesies should be extended to a former president  Rauff Hakeem (English)

At least minimum courtesies should be extended to a former president  Rauff Hakeem (English)

Postal trade unions stage 'Satyagraha' in Colombo (English)

Postal trade unions stage 'Satyagraha' in Colombo (English)

UNP releases Ranil's invitation letter in response to allegations over UK trip (English)

UNP releases Ranil's invitation letter in response to allegations over UK trip (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ex-IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon remanded (English)

Ex-IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon remanded (English)