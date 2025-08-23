Ex-President Ranil granted permission to receive home-cooked meals

Ex-President Ranil granted permission to receive home-cooked meals

August 23, 2025   02:39 pm

Former President Ranil Wickremesinghe’s request to receive meals from home due to health reasons has been granted.

When inquired by Ada Derana, Prison Media Spokesperson and Commissioner Jagath Weerasinghe said that approval was given following the request made by the former President.

Wickremesinghe, who is currently in remand custody, has been admitted to the Prison Hospital on medical advice after being diagnosed with high blood pressure and elevated blood sugar levels.

Former President Wickremesinghe, who was placed in remand custody, was admitted to the prison hospital last night (22) on medical advice.

