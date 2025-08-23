Former President Ranil transferred to Colombo National Hospital

Former President Ranil Wickremesinghe, who was receiving treatment at the Prison Hospital, has been transferred to the Colombo National Hospital.

According to reports, prison doctors who examined him today recommended the transfer after assessing his health condition.

Wickremesinghe, who was remanded until August 26 following his arrest by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) yesterday, was admitted to the Prison Hospital last night (22) on medical advice due to high blood pressure and elevated blood sugar levels.

Prison doctors, who have been continuously monitoring his health condition, have also recommended that he be provided with home cooked meals.

It is further reported that the approval of Prison Headquarters has been granted in this regard.

Accordingly, prison authorities had decided to transfer former President Wickremesinghe to the Colombo National Hospital due to his health issues.