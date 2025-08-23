Sri Lanka Police have confirmed that investigations are currently underway regarding former Presidential Secretary Saman Ekanayake in connection with the approving of funds for the foreign visit of former President Ranil Wickremesinghe, who is presently in remand custody.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Kalinga Jayasinghe, who is in charge of the Police Legal Division, made this statement during a special police media briefing held today (23) regarding the arrest of Ranil Wickremesinghe and related investigations.

When questioned by journalists on whether Saman Ekanayake was also scheduled to be arrested in connection with the matter, Jayasinghe stated that he could not comment, as investigations are ongoing.

Former President Ranil Wickremesinghe was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) last afternoon (22) on allegations of misappropriating government funds during a foreign trip. His arrest followed his summons to the CID for questioning regarding the same allegation.