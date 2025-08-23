Former President Ranil Wickremesinghe admitted to ICU

Former President Ranil Wickremesinghe, who was initially receiving treatment at the Prison Hospital, has been transferred to the Colombo National Hospital and admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Hospital sources reported that the former President was moved to the ICU due to dehydration.

The transfer was carried out on the recommendation of Prison Hospital doctors following medical examinations.

Wickremesinghe, who was remanded until August 26 after being arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), was admitted to the Prison Hospital last night (22).

He was placed under medical care there due to high blood pressure and elevated blood sugar levels.

Prison Hospital doctors, who have been continuously monitoring his health, also recommended that he be permitted to receive meals from home. Approval for this arrangement has reportedly been granted by Prison Headquarters.