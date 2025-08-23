Newly appointed IGP Priyantha Weerasuriya calls on PM Harini

Newly appointed IGP Priyantha Weerasuriya calls on PM Harini

August 23, 2025   10:12 pm

The 37th Inspector General of Police of Sri Lanka, Attorney-at-Law Priyantha Weerasuriya, officially met with Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya, according to the Prime Minister’s Media Division.

Senior Deputy Inspector General of Police Priyantha Weerasuriya, who was recently appointed as the 37th Inspector General of Police of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka, held the official meeting with the Prime Minister on 22 August at the Prime Minister’s Office following his assumption of duties.

Secretary to the Prime Minister, Mr. Pradeep Saputanthri, was also present on the occasion.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sri Lanka Police respond to reports of protests planned against arrest of former President Ranil (English)

Sri Lanka Police respond to reports of protests planned against arrest of former President Ranil (English)

Sri Lanka Police respond to reports of protests planned against arrest of former President Ranil (English)

Statements recorded from 33 suspects related case against ex-president Ranil: AG's Dept (English)

Statements recorded from 33 suspects related case against ex-president Ranil: AG's Dept (English)

Investigations could have proceeded without remanding former President  Dayasiri (English)

Investigations could have proceeded without remanding former President  Dayasiri (English)

Former President Ranil Wickremesinghe admitted to ICU due to dehydration (English)

Former President Ranil Wickremesinghe admitted to ICU due to dehydration (English)

Why did govt suddenly get a 'Ranil Wickramasinghe phobia'? - Thalatha Atukorale questions

Why did govt suddenly get a 'Ranil Wickramasinghe phobia'? - Thalatha Atukorale questions

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025.08.23

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025.08.23

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Derana Signal Colombo International Kite Festival 2025 to be held on August 24 (English)

Derana Signal Colombo International Kite Festival 2025 to be held on August 24 (English)