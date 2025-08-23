Newly appointed IGP Priyantha Weerasuriya calls on PM Harini

The 37th Inspector General of Police of Sri Lanka, Attorney-at-Law Priyantha Weerasuriya, officially met with Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya, according to the Prime Minister’s Media Division.

Senior Deputy Inspector General of Police Priyantha Weerasuriya, who was recently appointed as the 37th Inspector General of Police of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka, held the official meeting with the Prime Minister on 22 August at the Prime Minister’s Office following his assumption of duties.

Secretary to the Prime Minister, Mr. Pradeep Saputanthri, was also present on the occasion.