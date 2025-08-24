Derana Signal Colombo International Kite Festival to kick off today

Derana Signal Colombo International Kite Festival to kick off today

August 24, 2025   07:43 am

All arrangements are in place for the Derana Signal Colombo International Kite Festival 2025, which will take place today (24) at the Galle Face Green in Colombo.

The event, organized by TV Derana, the Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau, and the Sri Lanka Police, is expected to feature 500 local competitors along with over 50 foreign participants representing 25 countries.

The festival’s official opening ceremony took place recently at the Cinnamon Grand Colombo, where the event’s theme song was also launched.

The Colombo International Kite Festival, which will brighten the Colombo sky, is scheduled to commence at 1.00 p.m. today at the Galle Face Green, with competitor registration beginning at 11.00 a.m.

To conclude the festival, a musical show by the band ‘Avatar’ will be held at the Galle Face Green from 8.00 p.m.

