Special discussion between striking postal workers and Minister today

A special discussion is scheduled to be held today (24) between the postal employees currently engaged in strike action and the Minister of Health and Mass Media, Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa.

The meeting is expected to take place at 9.00 a.m., and it is reported that representatives from all postal trade unions engaged in the strike action have been summoned for this discussion.

The trade union action was launched on Sunday (17) by several unions, including the Postal and Telecommunications Officers’ Union and the United Postal Trade Unions’ Front (UPTUF), citing 19 unresolved demands.

The strike continues for the seventh consecutive day today.

As a result, postal operations across the island have been severely affected, with services in many post offices coming to a standstill. People who came to obtain postal services have faced significant difficulties.

Chinthaka Bandara, co-convener of the United Postal Trade Union Front, stated that he is prepared to discuss the matter with the Minister today.

Meanwhile, Jagath Mahinda, Chairman of the Sri Lanka Postal Services Association, said that a large number of striking postal workers have resumed duties, and postal services are expected to return to normal by tomorrow.