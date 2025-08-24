Former President Chandrika Kumaratunga has issued a statement regarding the arrest of former President Ranil Wickremesinghe, who is presently in remand custody.

The statement emphasizes that the particular circumstances surrounding the arrest of former President Wickremesinghe at a point when the investigation is nearly complete give rise to grave concern regarding the strength of basic democratic institutions in the country.

“What we are witnessing is a calculated onslaught on the very essence of our democratic values. The consequences of this go far beyond the fate of an individual or any political grouping, and involve peril for the rights of our society as a whole,” the statement added.

In her statement, Chandrika Kumaratunga also said that she wholeheartedly joins in expressing her unreserved opposition to these initiatives, which all political leaders are duty-bound to resist.