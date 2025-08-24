Former President Ranil under close medical supervision - Dr. Bellana

August 24, 2025   01:33 pm

Former President Ranil Wickremesinghe is currently receiving treatment under close medical supervision at the Colombo National Hospital, according to the hospital’s Deputy Director, Dr. Rukshan Bellana.

Dr. Bellana noted that the former President is suffering from dehydration, and some changes in his blood and other symptoms have also been observed.

He explained that the dehydration was caused by spending long hours in a courtroom without drinking water, along with a power outage that occurred at the time.

Due to this condition, he was transferred from the Prison Hospital to the Colombo National Hospital, where he is now receiving treatment under close medical supervision.

Dr. Rukshan Bellana further commented,

“I have just examined the former President. He seems dehydrated, and we have observed changes in his blood and other symptoms. We need to keep him on strict rest for three days and treat the dehydration. If not, heart problems, kidney issues, and other complications may arise. That is why he is being closely monitored by several teams of specialist doctors at this moment.”

According to Dr. Bellana, the former President’s condition should improve in a few days, but without proper treatment, serious complications could develop.

