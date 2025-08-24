51 Inspectors of Police promoted to ASP

A total of 51 Inspectors of Police (IPs) have been promoted to the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) with immediate effect.

According to the Police Media Division, these promotions have been granted with effect from March 25 this year, following a competitive examination.

This includes officers who previously served in the ranks of Sub-Inspector, Inspector of Police, and Chief Inspector of Police.

The Police Media Division further stated that three female police officers and two officers from the Police Special Task Force (STF) have also been promoted to the rank of ASP.