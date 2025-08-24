Postal trade unions end strike action

Postal trade unions have decided to call off their strike action following discussions held with the Minister of Health and Media.

Speaking at a press briefing in Colombo following talks with Minister Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa, the trade union representatives announced that they have decided to end the strike with immediate effect.

The co-convener of the United Postal Trade Union Front, Chinthaka Bandara, stated that the Minister has instructed the Postmaster General to devise solutions to 17 of the 19 basic issues presented by them, within a month.

He further stated that the Minister did not agree to make any changes to the request regarding the other issues, namely fingerprinting and overtime allowances, and that the action that can be taken in accordance with the existing law in this regard will be discussed in the future.

Speaking to reporters after the conclusion of the discussion, Minister Jayatissa said:

“There were two main demands that were presented. But we said from the beginning that the government was not ready to discuss those demands. We are ready to discuss the remaining 17 demands.”

“Accordingly, from 4.00 pm today, all the trade unions have agreed to stop the trade union actions and perform their duties as scheduled.”

“We would like to say to all the postal workers who have been on strike, there has been a loss of about 6 days. There is a pile of letters and parcels that have piled up. They need to be released. We hope that everyone related to those trade unions will come and complete those tasks without delay.”

The trade union action was launched on Sunday (17) by several postal unions, including the Postal and Telecommunications Officers’ Union and the United Postal Trade Unions’ Front (UPTUF), citing 19 unresolved demands.

The strike has continued for the seventh consecutive day today. As a result, postal operations across the island had been severely affected, with services in many post offices coming to a standstill. People who came to obtain postal services have also faced significant difficulties over the past 7 days.

A special discussion was held today (24) between the representatives of postal department trade unions engaged in the strike and the Minister of Health and Mass Media, Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa.