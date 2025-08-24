PM urges new envoys to prioritize efforts to attract quality investments to Sri Lanka

PM urges new envoys to prioritize efforts to attract quality investments to Sri Lanka

August 24, 2025   10:27 pm

The Heads of Missions–Designate of Sri Lanka, paid a courtesy call on the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka Dr. Harini Amarasuriya at the Prime Minister’s Office recently.

The delegation comprised of Ms. S.S. Premawardhane, Ambassador-designate to Indonesia, Ms. C.A.C.I. Colonne, Ambassador-designate to Brazil, Mr. M.R. Hassen, High Commissioner-designate to the Maldives; Mr. L.R.M.N.P.G.P.B. Kadurugamuwa, Ambassador-designate to Turkey; Ms. Ruwanthi Delpitiya, Ambassador-designate to Nepal; Mr. M.K. Pathmanaathan, Ambassador-designate to the Republic of Korea; and Mr. W.A.K.S. De Alwis, Ambassador-designate to the Sultanate of Oman.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister encouraged the envoys to enhance goodwill towards Sri Lanka, promote the country’s image globally, and prioritize efforts to attract quality investments, the PM’s Office said. 

She also exchanged views with them on the opportunities available in their respective host countries and extended her best wishes for the successful discharge of their forthcoming assignments, the statement said.

Mr. Pradeep Saputhanthri, Secretary to the Prime Minister, and Ms. Sagarika Bogahawatta, Additional Secretary to the Prime Minister, were also present on this occasion.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Postal trade unions call off strike after discussion with minister (English)

Postal trade unions call off strike after discussion with minister (English)

Postal trade unions call off strike after discussion with minister (English)

Colorful kites light up the Colombo sky at Derana International Kite Festival (English)

Colorful kites light up the Colombo sky at Derana International Kite Festival (English)

Political leaders visit former President Ranil at Colombo National Hospital (English)

Political leaders visit former President Ranil at Colombo National Hospital (English)

Opposition politicians hold joint press conference to condemn Ranil's arrest (English)

Opposition politicians hold joint press conference to condemn Ranil's arrest (English)

🔴LIVE Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025.08.24

🔴LIVE Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025.08.24

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Sri Lanka Police respond to reports of protests planned against arrest of former President Ranil (English)

Sri Lanka Police respond to reports of protests planned against arrest of former President Ranil (English)

Statements recorded from 33 suspects related case against ex-president Ranil: AG's Dept (English)

Statements recorded from 33 suspects related case against ex-president Ranil: AG's Dept (English)