PM urges new envoys to prioritize efforts to attract quality investments to Sri Lanka

The Heads of Missions–Designate of Sri Lanka, paid a courtesy call on the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka Dr. Harini Amarasuriya at the Prime Minister’s Office recently.

The delegation comprised of Ms. S.S. Premawardhane, Ambassador-designate to Indonesia, Ms. C.A.C.I. Colonne, Ambassador-designate to Brazil, Mr. M.R. Hassen, High Commissioner-designate to the Maldives; Mr. L.R.M.N.P.G.P.B. Kadurugamuwa, Ambassador-designate to Turkey; Ms. Ruwanthi Delpitiya, Ambassador-designate to Nepal; Mr. M.K. Pathmanaathan, Ambassador-designate to the Republic of Korea; and Mr. W.A.K.S. De Alwis, Ambassador-designate to the Sultanate of Oman.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister encouraged the envoys to enhance goodwill towards Sri Lanka, promote the country’s image globally, and prioritize efforts to attract quality investments, the PM’s Office said.

She also exchanged views with them on the opportunities available in their respective host countries and extended her best wishes for the successful discharge of their forthcoming assignments, the statement said.

Mr. Pradeep Saputhanthri, Secretary to the Prime Minister, and Ms. Sagarika Bogahawatta, Additional Secretary to the Prime Minister, were also present on this occasion.