NTC to introduce unified timetable for long-distance bus services

The National Transport Commission (NTC) has decided to operate long-distance passenger transport buses, both by the Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) and private companies, under a unified timetable.

These buses will operate on the following routes under the unified timetable system,

Colombo - Chilaw, Colombo - Puttalam, Colombo - Anamaduwa, Colombo - Eluwankulama, Colombo - Kalpitiya, Negombo - Kalpitiya, Colombo - Mannar, Colombo - Talaimannar, Colombo - Kuliyapitiya, Colombo - Nikaweratiya, Colombo - Anuradhapura, Colombo - Vavuniya, Colombo - Kilinochchi, Colombo - Jaffna, Colombo - Kankesanturai, Colombo - Karainagar, and Colombo - Thunukkai.

Accordingly, the Chairman of the National Transport Commission (NTC), Eng. P.A. Chandrapala, stated that these bus routes will commence at midnight today (25) from the Bastiyan Mawatha Private Bus Stand.

He also mentioned that after a four-and-a-half-hour drive, provisions will be made for the bus driver to rest at a designated location.

NTC Chairman Eng. P.A. Chandrapala further stated that constant monitoring will be conducted to ensure hygienic food facilities for passengers on the buses.