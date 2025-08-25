NTC to introduce unified timetable for long-distance bus services

NTC to introduce unified timetable for long-distance bus services

August 25, 2025   08:16 am

The National Transport Commission (NTC) has decided to operate long-distance passenger transport buses, both by the Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) and private companies, under a unified timetable.

These buses will operate on the following routes under the unified timetable system,

Colombo - Chilaw, Colombo - Puttalam, Colombo - Anamaduwa, Colombo - Eluwankulama, Colombo - Kalpitiya, Negombo - Kalpitiya, Colombo - Mannar, Colombo - Talaimannar, Colombo - Kuliyapitiya, Colombo - Nikaweratiya, Colombo - Anuradhapura, Colombo - Vavuniya, Colombo - Kilinochchi, Colombo - Jaffna, Colombo - Kankesanturai, Colombo - Karainagar, and Colombo - Thunukkai.

Accordingly, the Chairman of the National Transport Commission (NTC), Eng. P.A. Chandrapala, stated that these bus routes will commence at midnight today (25) from the Bastiyan Mawatha Private Bus Stand.

He also mentioned that after a four-and-a-half-hour drive, provisions will be made for the bus driver to rest at a designated location.

NTC Chairman Eng. P.A. Chandrapala further stated that constant monitoring will be conducted to ensure hygienic food facilities for passengers on the buses.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Postal trade unions call off strike after discussion with minister (English)

Postal trade unions call off strike after discussion with minister (English)

Postal trade unions call off strike after discussion with minister (English)

Colorful kites light up the Colombo sky at Derana International Kite Festival (English)

Colorful kites light up the Colombo sky at Derana International Kite Festival (English)

Political leaders visit former President Ranil at Colombo National Hospital (English)

Political leaders visit former President Ranil at Colombo National Hospital (English)

Opposition politicians hold joint press conference to condemn Ranil's arrest (English)

Opposition politicians hold joint press conference to condemn Ranil's arrest (English)

🔴LIVE Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025.08.24

🔴LIVE Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025.08.24

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Sri Lanka Police respond to reports of protests planned against arrest of former President Ranil (English)

Sri Lanka Police respond to reports of protests planned against arrest of former President Ranil (English)

Statements recorded from 33 suspects related case against ex-president Ranil: AG's Dept (English)

Statements recorded from 33 suspects related case against ex-president Ranil: AG's Dept (English)