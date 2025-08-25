Govts large-scale development projects to begin in Sept  Minister

August 25, 2025   08:38 am

Minister Bimal Ratnayake announced that the government’s large-scale development projects will commence in September.

He stated that the first phase of these projects will commence in Jaffna under the patronage of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

The Minister further noted that development activities related to the new Coconut Triangle in the Northern Province, centered in the Mullaitivu area of the Vanni region, are scheduled to commence on September 2.

Minister Ratnayake said:

“From the first of September, the government will launch major development projects for the benefit of the people. Among them, the opening of an international sports complex in the Mandaitivu area of Jaffna will take place.” 

In addition, the longstanding issue faced by the people of Jaffna in obtaining passports from the District Secretariat will be resolved, he added. 

“The facility will be provided through a new online system. Several other development initiatives will also be launched during this period,” he noted.

