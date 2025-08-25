Suspect arrested for defrauding over Rs. 150 mln by promising jobs in Korea

A suspect who defrauded large sums of money by promising foreign employment opportunities in South Korea has been arrested by officers of the Colombo Central Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) in the Thalikulam area.

The suspect arrested is a 41-year-old resident of Colombo 15.

Initial investigations have revealed that the suspect had defrauded over Rs. 150 million from around 150 persons by promising jobs in Korea.

Police have also seized a jeep, a power of attorney document for a land plot and two mobile phones from the possession of the suspect.

The Colombo Central Divisional Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) is conducting further investigations into the suspect.