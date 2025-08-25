Erik Solheim calls for immediate release of ex-President Ranil

Erik Solheim calls for immediate release of ex-President Ranil

August 25, 2025   09:04 am

Former Norwegian special peace envoy to Sri Lanka, Erik Solheim, has expressed strong concerns over the arrest of former President Ranil Wickremesinghe and has called for his immediate release.

In a post on his official ‘X’ (formerly Twitter) account, Solheim stated:

“Please urgently release Ranil Wickremesinghe! I join the many leaders in Sri Lanka, South Asia, and around the world calling for the immediate release of Sri Lanka’s former President Ranil Wickremesinghe. We are all concerned for his health during detention.”

He further highlighted Wickremesinghe’s role during Sri Lanka’s crisis in 2022, stating:

“Ranil was the leader who stood up to save Sri Lanka when the nation reached rock bottom of economic and political disaster in 2022.”

He claimed that the accusations against Ranil are without merit. “Even if they were true, they will not constitute any criminal or even unacceptable behavior in Europe.”

While extending his support for the Sri Lankan Government’s campaign against corruption, Solheim urged authorities to prioritize real issues.

“I give full support to the Sri Lankan Government’s campaign against corruption, but please focus on real issues!”

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Postal trade unions call off strike after discussion with minister (English)

Postal trade unions call off strike after discussion with minister (English)

Postal trade unions call off strike after discussion with minister (English)

Colorful kites light up the Colombo sky at Derana International Kite Festival (English)

Colorful kites light up the Colombo sky at Derana International Kite Festival (English)

Political leaders visit former President Ranil at Colombo National Hospital (English)

Political leaders visit former President Ranil at Colombo National Hospital (English)

Opposition politicians hold joint press conference to condemn Ranil's arrest (English)

Opposition politicians hold joint press conference to condemn Ranil's arrest (English)

🔴LIVE Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025.08.24

🔴LIVE Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025.08.24

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Sri Lanka Police respond to reports of protests planned against arrest of former President Ranil (English)

Sri Lanka Police respond to reports of protests planned against arrest of former President Ranil (English)

Statements recorded from 33 suspects related case against ex-president Ranil: AG's Dept (English)

Statements recorded from 33 suspects related case against ex-president Ranil: AG's Dept (English)