Erik Solheim calls for immediate release of ex-President Ranil

Former Norwegian special peace envoy to Sri Lanka, Erik Solheim, has expressed strong concerns over the arrest of former President Ranil Wickremesinghe and has called for his immediate release.

In a post on his official ‘X’ (formerly Twitter) account, Solheim stated:

“Please urgently release Ranil Wickremesinghe! I join the many leaders in Sri Lanka, South Asia, and around the world calling for the immediate release of Sri Lanka’s former President Ranil Wickremesinghe. We are all concerned for his health during detention.”

He further highlighted Wickremesinghe’s role during Sri Lanka’s crisis in 2022, stating:

“Ranil was the leader who stood up to save Sri Lanka when the nation reached rock bottom of economic and political disaster in 2022.”

He claimed that the accusations against Ranil are without merit. “Even if they were true, they will not constitute any criminal or even unacceptable behavior in Europe.”

While extending his support for the Sri Lankan Government’s campaign against corruption, Solheim urged authorities to prioritize real issues.

“I give full support to the Sri Lankan Government’s campaign against corruption, but please focus on real issues!”