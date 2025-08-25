Three suspects arrested over Boralesgamuwa shooting incident

Three suspects have been arrested for allegedly aiding and abetting the shooting incident that killed a youth on Malani Bulathsinhala Road in Boralesgamuwa.

Police investigations revealed that two gunmen, who arrived in a three-wheeler, opened fire at the victim at around 12.30 a.m. on August 24 while he was walking on the road with eight others after attending a musical show in the Boralesgamuwa area.

A 21-year-old youth, identified as Gihan Dulan Perera, alias ‘Choppe,’ a three-wheeler driver from Temple Road in Mount Lavinia, was killed in the incident, police said.

The three suspects were arrested yesterday (24) in the Dehiwala and Rathmalana areas based on intelligence received by the Police Special Task Force (STF) during their investigation into the incident.

The arrested suspects, aged 19 and 20, are residents of the Dehiwala and Rathmalana areas.

The suspects have been handed over to the Crimes Division of the Western Province South Range for further investigation.