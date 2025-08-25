Three suspects arrested over Boralesgamuwa shooting incident

Three suspects arrested over Boralesgamuwa shooting incident

August 25, 2025   09:19 am

Three suspects have been arrested for allegedly aiding and abetting the shooting incident that killed a youth on Malani Bulathsinhala Road in Boralesgamuwa.

Police investigations revealed that two gunmen, who arrived in a three-wheeler, opened fire at the victim at around 12.30 a.m. on August 24 while he was walking on the road with eight others after attending a musical show in the Boralesgamuwa area.

A 21-year-old youth, identified as Gihan Dulan Perera, alias ‘Choppe,’ a three-wheeler driver from Temple Road in Mount Lavinia, was killed in the incident, police said.

The three suspects were arrested yesterday (24) in the Dehiwala and Rathmalana areas based on intelligence received by the Police Special Task Force (STF) during their investigation into the incident.

The arrested suspects, aged 19 and 20, are residents of the Dehiwala and Rathmalana areas.

The suspects have been handed over to the Crimes Division of the Western Province South Range for further investigation.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Postal trade unions call off strike after discussion with minister (English)

Postal trade unions call off strike after discussion with minister (English)

Postal trade unions call off strike after discussion with minister (English)

Colorful kites light up the Colombo sky at Derana International Kite Festival (English)

Colorful kites light up the Colombo sky at Derana International Kite Festival (English)

Political leaders visit former President Ranil at Colombo National Hospital (English)

Political leaders visit former President Ranil at Colombo National Hospital (English)

Opposition politicians hold joint press conference to condemn Ranil's arrest (English)

Opposition politicians hold joint press conference to condemn Ranil's arrest (English)

🔴LIVE Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025.08.24

🔴LIVE Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025.08.24

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Sri Lanka Police respond to reports of protests planned against arrest of former President Ranil (English)

Sri Lanka Police respond to reports of protests planned against arrest of former President Ranil (English)

Statements recorded from 33 suspects related case against ex-president Ranil: AG's Dept (English)

Statements recorded from 33 suspects related case against ex-president Ranil: AG's Dept (English)