Shooter and motorcyclist arrested over Gandara shooting incident

Shooter and motorcyclist arrested over Gandara shooting incident

August 25, 2025   10:32 am

The alleged shooter and the motorcyclist have been arrested in connection with the shooting incident in the Kapugama area of the Gandara Police Division, police confirmed.

Two unidentified individuals who arrived on a motorcycle had targeted a person at a residence in Kapugama on August 3.

The Matara Divisional Crime Investigation Bureau initiated an investigation into the incident, and accordingly, two individuals involved in the crime were arrested yesterday (24) in the Wellampitiya and Ganemulla Police Divisions, based on information received by the investigating officers.

Accordingly, the shooter and the motorcyclist who committed the crime have been arrested.

Additionally, the motorcycle used for the murder has also been taken into police custody, said police.

The suspects taken into custody are residents of the Wellampitiya and Peliyagoda areas, aged 28 and 47.

Interrogation of the suspects revealed that the crime had been carried out under the instructions of an organized criminal network operating from overseas, police said.

The Crime Investigation Bureau is conducting further investigations into the incident.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Postal trade unions call off strike after discussion with minister (English)

Postal trade unions call off strike after discussion with minister (English)

Postal trade unions call off strike after discussion with minister (English)

Colorful kites light up the Colombo sky at Derana International Kite Festival (English)

Colorful kites light up the Colombo sky at Derana International Kite Festival (English)

Political leaders visit former President Ranil at Colombo National Hospital (English)

Political leaders visit former President Ranil at Colombo National Hospital (English)

Opposition politicians hold joint press conference to condemn Ranil's arrest (English)

Opposition politicians hold joint press conference to condemn Ranil's arrest (English)

🔴LIVE Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025.08.24

🔴LIVE Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025.08.24

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Sri Lanka Police respond to reports of protests planned against arrest of former President Ranil (English)

Sri Lanka Police respond to reports of protests planned against arrest of former President Ranil (English)

Statements recorded from 33 suspects related case against ex-president Ranil: AG's Dept (English)

Statements recorded from 33 suspects related case against ex-president Ranil: AG's Dept (English)