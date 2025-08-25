Shooter and motorcyclist arrested over Gandara shooting incident

The alleged shooter and the motorcyclist have been arrested in connection with the shooting incident in the Kapugama area of the Gandara Police Division, police confirmed.

Two unidentified individuals who arrived on a motorcycle had targeted a person at a residence in Kapugama on August 3.

The Matara Divisional Crime Investigation Bureau initiated an investigation into the incident, and accordingly, two individuals involved in the crime were arrested yesterday (24) in the Wellampitiya and Ganemulla Police Divisions, based on information received by the investigating officers.

Accordingly, the shooter and the motorcyclist who committed the crime have been arrested.

Additionally, the motorcycle used for the murder has also been taken into police custody, said police.

The suspects taken into custody are residents of the Wellampitiya and Peliyagoda areas, aged 28 and 47.

Interrogation of the suspects revealed that the crime had been carried out under the instructions of an organized criminal network operating from overseas, police said.

The Crime Investigation Bureau is conducting further investigations into the incident.