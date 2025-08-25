Two individuals arrested over Borella shooting

Two individuals have been arrested for allegedly aiding and abetting the shooting reported in the Kader Nana Watte area in Borella on August 22, police stated.

The suspects have been arrested by the Borella Police in Wellampitiya.

The Borella Police have also taken into custody a motorcycle suspected of being used in the shooting.

The arrested suspects and the motorcycle are scheduled to be produced in court.

No individual was injured in the shooting incident.

Further investigations are underway.