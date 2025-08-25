SC begins hearing petitions against bill to revoke privileges of former Presidents

August 25, 2025   11:53 am

The Supreme Court today (25) commenced hearing petitions filed seeking a ruling that the provisions of the bill presented to Parliament by the government to revoke the privileges of former presidents are unconstitutional.

The petitioners argue that, if the bill is to be passed, it must be approved by a two-thirds majority in Parliament and also endorsed through a public referendum.

The petitions are being heard before a three-member Supreme Court bench comprising Chief Justice Preethi Padman Surasena, and Justices Achala Wengappuli and Sampath Abeykoon.

According to Ada Derana court correspondent, the attorneys representing the petitioners have commenced presenting their arguments.

Solicitor General Viraj Dayaratne appeared on behalf of the government.

Six petitions have been filed challenging the bill, including by Renuka Perera, the Administrative Secretary of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP); Mahinda Pathirana, a lecturer at the Sabaragamuwa University; and Attorney Manoj Gamage, media spokesperson for former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, among others.

