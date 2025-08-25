Diplomats in Colombo informed about arrest of ex-President Ranil Wickremesinghe

Foreign diplomats in Colombo have been informed yesterday (25) regarding the arrest and imprisonment of former President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Accordingly, the Indian High Commissioner was briefed last night at the Indian House.

Former Members of Parliament including G.L. Peiris, Thalatha Atukorale, and Ali Sabry also participated in the occasion.

Former President Ranil Wickremesinghe is currently in remand custody after being arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for allegedly misusing state funds in 2023.