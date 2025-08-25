Colombo HC to consider bail requests filed by Mahindananda Aluthgamage & Nalin Fernando in Sept

The Colombo High Court today (25) ordered that the bail petitions filed by former ministers Mahindananda Aluthgamage and Nalin Fernando be taken up again on September 23 for confirmation of facts, Ada Derana reporter said.

The two former ministers, who were convicted and sentenced to rigorous imprisonment in the “carrom board case”, had filed these petitions seeking release on bail pending their appeals against the sentences.

The applications were called before a three-member bench consisting Judges Mahesh Weeraman, Pradeep Abeyratne, and Amali Ranaweera.

During the hearing, the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) informed court that it had not yet received notices relating to the petitions.

Having considered the facts presented, the bench directed the accused to present their facts on the bail applications and further ordered that notices be duly issued to the Bribery Commission.

The case was accordingly fixed for hearing on September 23.

Former ministers Aluthgamage and Fernando have petitioned the High Court seeking release on bail pending a final decision, citing their appeals filed before the Supreme Court challenging their prison sentences.