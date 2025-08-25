Colombo HC to consider bail requests filed by Mahindananda Aluthgamage & Nalin Fernando in Sept

Colombo HC to consider bail requests filed by Mahindananda Aluthgamage & Nalin Fernando in Sept

August 25, 2025   12:24 pm

The Colombo High Court today (25) ordered that the bail petitions filed by former ministers Mahindananda Aluthgamage and Nalin Fernando be taken up again on September 23 for confirmation of facts, Ada Derana reporter said.

The two former ministers, who were convicted and sentenced to rigorous imprisonment in the “carrom board case”, had filed these petitions seeking release on bail pending their appeals against the sentences.

The applications were called before a three-member bench consisting Judges Mahesh Weeraman, Pradeep Abeyratne, and Amali Ranaweera.

During the hearing, the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) informed court that it had not yet received notices relating to the petitions.

Having considered the facts presented, the bench directed the accused to present their facts on the bail applications and further ordered that notices be duly issued to the Bribery Commission.

The case was accordingly fixed for hearing on September 23.

Former ministers Aluthgamage and Fernando have petitioned the High Court seeking release on bail pending a final decision, citing their appeals filed before the Supreme Court challenging their prison sentences.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

Postal trade unions call off strike after discussion with minister (English)

Postal trade unions call off strike after discussion with minister (English)

Colorful kites light up the Colombo sky at Derana International Kite Festival (English)

Colorful kites light up the Colombo sky at Derana International Kite Festival (English)

Political leaders visit former President Ranil at Colombo National Hospital (English)

Political leaders visit former President Ranil at Colombo National Hospital (English)

Opposition politicians hold joint press conference to condemn Ranil's arrest (English)

Opposition politicians hold joint press conference to condemn Ranil's arrest (English)

🔴LIVE Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025.08.24

🔴LIVE Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025.08.24

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Sri Lanka Police respond to reports of protests planned against arrest of former President Ranil (English)

Sri Lanka Police respond to reports of protests planned against arrest of former President Ranil (English)