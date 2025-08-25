Moving towards dictatorship : - Opposition leaders issue statement on arrest of ex-President Ranil

Leaders of opposition political parties have jointly issued a statement regarding the arrest of former President Ranil Wickremesinghe by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

The statement declares that the move to arrest former President Wickremesinghe and to remand him over a non-bailable offense constitutes a form of state conduct that is “moving towards dictatorship “ and is in opposition to a multi-party democratic system.

According to the statement, the developments during the last few days represent a deliberate attack on the democratic way of life in Sri Lanka and it is vital that the public should be aware of the implications of this situation and its danger to the society as a whole.

It further states that it is difficult to clearly separate the official and personal expenses of a Head of State. Given this context, the act of reporting unproven allegations — still under investigation — to the judiciary and remanding a former president is described as a process that undermines multi-party democracy and democratic values.

Additionally, the statement notes that the allegations against former President Wickremesinghe are politically motivated and have been built upon a misinterpretation of the law.

The statement issued by leaders of opposition parties state the arrest of former President Ranil Wickremesinghe cannot be justified in any way as being essential for the purpose of conducting a proper investigation.

It also highlights the recent events as an indication of attempts to politicise the Attorney General’s Department.

The statement said “if these initiatives are allowed to proceed without impediment, the values which we hold sacred as part of our inalienable heritage will be irretrievably lost.”

Accordingly, party leaders have called upon the general public to resist the attempts by all means available within the country’s democratic framework and to safeguard the substance of freedom for generations to come.