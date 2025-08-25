Newly appointed IGP calls on Defence Secretary

Newly appointed IGP calls on Defence Secretary

August 25, 2025   01:28 pm

The newly appointed Inspector General of Police (IGP), Priyantha Weerasooriya has paid a courtesy call on the Secretary of the Ministry Defence, Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retd), today (25) at the Ministry of Defence.

Priyantha Weerasooriya, who assumed duties as the 37th IGP of Sri Lanka, was warmly received by the Defence Secretary.

During the meeting, both officials discussed matters of mutual interest, focusing on national security and inter-agency coordination in maintaining law and order.

The Defence Secretary congratulated the new IGP on his appointment and expressed his confidence in strengthening the collaborative efforts between the Ministry of Defence and the Sri Lanka Police, according to a statement issued by the Defence Ministry.

This meeting underscored the importance of continued cooperation between security institutions to address emerging challenges and uphold public safety across the country, the statement added further.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

Postal trade unions call off strike after discussion with minister (English)

Postal trade unions call off strike after discussion with minister (English)

Colorful kites light up the Colombo sky at Derana International Kite Festival (English)

Colorful kites light up the Colombo sky at Derana International Kite Festival (English)

Political leaders visit former President Ranil at Colombo National Hospital (English)

Political leaders visit former President Ranil at Colombo National Hospital (English)

Opposition politicians hold joint press conference to condemn Ranil's arrest (English)

Opposition politicians hold joint press conference to condemn Ranil's arrest (English)

🔴LIVE Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025.08.24

🔴LIVE Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025.08.24

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Sri Lanka Police respond to reports of protests planned against arrest of former President Ranil (English)

Sri Lanka Police respond to reports of protests planned against arrest of former President Ranil (English)