Newly appointed IGP calls on Defence Secretary

The newly appointed Inspector General of Police (IGP), Priyantha Weerasooriya has paid a courtesy call on the Secretary of the Ministry Defence, Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retd), today (25) at the Ministry of Defence.

Priyantha Weerasooriya, who assumed duties as the 37th IGP of Sri Lanka, was warmly received by the Defence Secretary.

During the meeting, both officials discussed matters of mutual interest, focusing on national security and inter-agency coordination in maintaining law and order.

The Defence Secretary congratulated the new IGP on his appointment and expressed his confidence in strengthening the collaborative efforts between the Ministry of Defence and the Sri Lanka Police, according to a statement issued by the Defence Ministry.

This meeting underscored the importance of continued cooperation between security institutions to address emerging challenges and uphold public safety across the country, the statement added further.