SC to hear appeals filed by convicts in Vidya murder in Nov.

SC to hear appeals filed by convicts in Vidya murder in Nov.

August 25, 2025   02:14 pm

The Supreme Court has scheduled the hearing of appeals on November 6, filed by the convicts who were sentenced to death over the abduction, rape, and murder of schoolgirl Sivaloganathan Vidya— an incident that sparked widespread outrage in Jaffna in 2015.

The appeals were taken up before a three-judge bench of the Supreme Court, consisting of Chief Justice Preethi Padman Surasena and Justices Achala Wengappuli, and Sampath Abeykoon.

During the proceedings, the attorney representing the appellants informed court that it took more than four and a half years to obtain the Tamil-language translations relevant to the case.

Accordingly, the defense counsel requested court to assign an early date for the appeal hearing.

In response, Chief Justice Preethi Padman Surasena stated that the appeals would be given a date to ensure an expedited hearing.

As such, court scheduled the hearing of the appeals for November 6.

The incident dates back to March 3, 2015, when 18-year-old schoolgirl Sivaloganathan Vidya was abducted, raped, and murdered while returning home from school. In 2017, the Jaffna High Court sentenced seven individuals, including a suspect known as “Swiss Kumar”, to death for the crime.

The convicts have now submitted appeals to the Supreme Court through their attorneys, arguing that the imposition of the death sentence was in violation of the law, and requesting that they be acquitted and released from the charges.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

Postal trade unions call off strike after discussion with minister (English)

Postal trade unions call off strike after discussion with minister (English)

Colorful kites light up the Colombo sky at Derana International Kite Festival (English)

Colorful kites light up the Colombo sky at Derana International Kite Festival (English)

Political leaders visit former President Ranil at Colombo National Hospital (English)

Political leaders visit former President Ranil at Colombo National Hospital (English)

Opposition politicians hold joint press conference to condemn Ranil's arrest (English)

Opposition politicians hold joint press conference to condemn Ranil's arrest (English)

🔴LIVE Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025.08.24

🔴LIVE Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025.08.24

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Sri Lanka Police respond to reports of protests planned against arrest of former President Ranil (English)

Sri Lanka Police respond to reports of protests planned against arrest of former President Ranil (English)