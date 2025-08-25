Four line-houses destroyed in a fire at Pundaluoya

August 25, 2025   02:44 pm

At least four houses have been destroyed in a fire that broke out at around midday today (25) in a row of estate houses within the Dunsinane Estate, in Pundaluoya, Kotmale, police said.

The fire, which started in a house at around 11:00 a.m., quickly spread to nearby houses, and police confirmed that the affected housing row consists of 20 estate houses.

Estate workers were able to control the spread of the fire by removing roofing sheets and other flammable materials, and no injuries were reported, police added.

Around 30 estate workers, who had been residing in the four destroyed houses, have been temporarily relocated to a safe area within the same estate.

Police suspect the fire was caused by an electrical short circuit, but the exact cause is still under investigation, and the total damage has not yet been assessed.

Further investigations are underway by the Pundaluoya Police.

