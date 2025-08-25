Will ex-President Ranil be produced in court tomorrow?

The health condition of former President Ranil Wickremesinghe has improved to a somewhat satisfactory level, according to Dr. Pradeep Wijesinghe, the Acting Director of the Colombo National Hospital.

Dr. Pradeep Wijesinghe stated that although the former President is currently in a stable and satisfactory condition, he remains under close observation by specialist doctors in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), and his condition could still change.

However, Dr. Wijesinghe further noted that a decision regarding whether former President Wickremesinghe will be able to appear before court tomorrow will be made later today, following a medical discussion among the doctors.

Commenting further, Dr. Wijesinghe said:

“The medical team treating him is currently having a discussion in the hospital auditorium. After that discussion, a decision will be made regarding the medical reasoning and his current condition. Only then can a decision be taken on whether he is fit to appear in court.

At this time, he is under close observation in the ICU. Our team of specialist doctors has recommended that it is appropriate to continue keeping him under close supervision. He is showing some improvement and appears to be in a relatively stable condition.

Since specialist doctors monitor ICU patients both in the morning and evening, his condition can change. It will only be by this evening that we will be able to determine whether he is in a condition suitable for appearing in court.”

Former President Ranil Wickremesinghe, who was taken into custody by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on August 22, over allegations of misusing public funds by engaging in a private visit while claiming it to be an official one, is currently receiving treatment in the ICU of Colombo National Hospital.

Following his arrest, the former President was remanded, and the case is scheduled to be recalled tomorrow (26) at the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court.