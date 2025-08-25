Opposition heavyweights meet to deliberate ex-President Ranils arrest

August 25, 2025   03:48 pm

A group of prominent opposition politicians met today (25) to discuss the situation surrounding former President Ranil Wickremesinghe, who is currently in remand custody.

The meeting was held at the Office of the Leader of the Opposition, where the attendees also deliberate on future political activities.

The meeting was attended by former President Maithripala Sirisena, Members of Parliament Ravi Karunanayake, Ranjith Madduma Bandara, Kabir Hashim, Kavinda Jayawardena and Palani Thigambaram, as well as former MPs Ruwan Wijewardene, Nimal Siripala de Silva, G.L. Peiris, and Sagala Ratnayake, among other key opposition figures.

Meanwhile, a number of other MPs representing the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) have also participated in the discussions.

Former President Wickremesinghe, was remanded until August 26 by the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court after being arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on August 22.

The case will be taken up for hearing once again tomorrow.

