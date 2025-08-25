Sri Lanka’s total export earnings in the first seven months of 2025 have soared to nearly US$ 10 billion, according to the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL and Sri Lanka Customs metrics.

Total exports including both merchandise and services reached US$ 9,992.53 million between January and July 2025, the CBSL noted.

This marks a robust 7.79% increase compared to the same period last year, reinforcing the country’s strategic gains in global trade.

Industry experts attribute this strong performance to proactive policy measures, enhanced market diversification efforts, and competitive improvements across key export sectors.

Accordingly, with five months still remaining in the year, the country appears on track to surpass the US$ 17 billion export target set for 2025, Mangala Wijesinghe, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Export Development Board (EDB) stated.

In July 2025, merchandise exports grew by 15.37 % year-on-year, reaching US$ 1,304.0 million, according to provisional data of Sri Lanka Customs including the estimates for Gems & Jewellery and Petroleum Products.

For the period January to July 2025, merchandise exports totaled US$ 7,799.82 million, reflecting a 7.22 % increase compared to the same period in 2024.

Meanwhile, services exports have emerged as a key driver of overall export growth.

In July 2025, earnings from services exports were estimated to be US$ 337.11 million.

Over the first seven months of the year, services exports are estimated to have increased by 9.86 %, totaling US$ 2,192.71 million.

The services export sector, comprising ICT/BPM, Construction, Financial services, and Transport & Logistics, continues to diversify Sri Lanka’s export portfolio and create high-value employment opportunities across the island.

Furthermore, the estimated value of ICT/ BPM exports is expected to increase by 7.23 % to US$ 897.49 million during the period of January to July 2025 when compared to the corresponding period of 2024.



In addition, the estimated value of Logistics & transport services is expected to increase by 21.24 % to US$ 1,195.25 million during the period of January to July 2025 when compared to the corresponding period of 2024, according to the latest figures issued by the CBSL.