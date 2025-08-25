Nearly 800 dead, over 1,000 injured in rain-related incidents in Pakistan

Nearly 800 dead, over 1,000 injured in rain-related incidents in Pakistan

August 25, 2025   04:57 pm

At least 799 people died and 1,080 others were injured in rain-related incidents and floods across Pakistan since June 26 this year, said the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Monday.

NDMA said in a statement that 11 more people lost their lives during the last 24 hours, increasing the toll to 799, fearing that the spells of torrential rains and flash floods would continue to hit the country this week.

The NDMA said that the deceased include 477 males, 119 females and 203 children.

The country’s northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province appeared as the most affected region with 479 deaths, followed by eastern Punjab province where 165 people lost lives.

According to the NDMA, rains and flash floods also damaged 7,175 houses and killed 5,552 livestock across the country.

Different state-level rescue departments have conducted 592 operations so far by rescuing 106,078 people across the country, said the NDMA, adding that 658 relief and medical camps were established to facilitate the affected people.

- Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

Postal trade unions call off strike after discussion with minister (English)

Postal trade unions call off strike after discussion with minister (English)

Colorful kites light up the Colombo sky at Derana International Kite Festival (English)

Colorful kites light up the Colombo sky at Derana International Kite Festival (English)

Political leaders visit former President Ranil at Colombo National Hospital (English)

Political leaders visit former President Ranil at Colombo National Hospital (English)

Opposition politicians hold joint press conference to condemn Ranil's arrest (English)

Opposition politicians hold joint press conference to condemn Ranil's arrest (English)

🔴LIVE Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025.08.24

🔴LIVE Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025.08.24

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin