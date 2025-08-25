A meeting of opposition political party leaders was held today (25) at the Office of the Leader of the Opposition, under the leadership of Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa, to discuss the political situation that has arisen following the arrest of former President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Speaking at the meeting, Sajith Premadasa stated that the arrest of Ranil Wickremesinghe is not an isolated incident, but rather a serious challenge to democratic politics. He emphasized the importance of all opposition political parties uniting to confront this challenge.

He noted that the discussion was convened with the aim of formulating both short-term and long-term action plans in collaboration with all opposition parties to respond effectively to the current developments.

During the meeting, former President Maithripala Sirisena also expressed his views, stating that there are two main issues that must be addressed.

The former President said all factions must deliberate on developing a strategy to secure the release of Ranil Wickremesinghe and also overcoming the threat to democratic politics in the country.

He stressed that all political parties must set aside their ideological differences and stand united in this cause.

All political party representatives present at the meeting agreed on the importance of united action by the entire opposition to face the current crisis.

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa further stressed the need for continued collective action, not only in relation to the legal proceedings involving Ranil Wickremesinghe, but also against the anti-democratic actions of the government.

He announced the formation of an active committee with the participation of party general secretaries to coordinate upcoming efforts.

All participating party leaders also agreed to reconvene on August 27 at the Office of the Leader of the Opposition to continue their discussions.