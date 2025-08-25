New Chairman for Sri Lanka Law Commission appointed

Appointments to the Chairman and members of the Law Commission of Sri Lanka, which functions under the Ministry of Justice and National Unity, were presented today (25) at the Ministry of Justice, under the leadership of the Minister of Justice and National Integration, Harsha Nanayakkara.

Retired Justice E.A.G.R. Amarasekara has been appointed as the new Chairman of the Sri Lanka Law Commission.

The other appointed members of the commission are:

Justice M.R.C. Fernando

President’s Counsel P.I.S. Demuni de Silva

President’s Counsel F. Jameel

President’s Counsel Neil D.B. Unamboowe

President’s Counsel G.S.A. Shantha de Silva

Dr. Sunil D.B. Abeyratne

President’s Counsel H.U. Fernando

P.I.S. Samarasinghe

President’s Counsel Viran Corea

R. Ameen

Professor W. Seneviratne

Also present at the occasion were the Secretary to the Ministry of Justice and National Integration, President’s Counsel Ayesha Jinasena, senior officials from the Ministry, and officials of the Sri Lanka Law Commission.

Established in 1969 under Act No. 03 of 1969, the Law Commission of Sri Lanka is tasked with legal reforms and development. According to Section 2 of the Act, the President of the Republic appoints the Chairman and members of the Commission for a term of five years.