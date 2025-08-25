Rapper arrested with fake firearm and narcotics

Rapper Madhawa Prasad, popularly known by his stage name ‘Maduwa’, has been arrested by the Kahathuduwa Police for possession of a fake firearm and narcotics, according to police.

The arrest followed an investigation into a video circulating on Facebook, showing a group of six individuals in possession of narcotics and a firearm, allegedly consuming drugs.

Based on these investigations, police arrested the rapper at a housing complex in Homagama, where he had been residing.

During further questioning, the suspect confessed that the video was uploaded to Facebook with the intention of gaining more followers by showcasing drug consumption.

Police recovered 20 milligrams of crystal meth (‘Ice’) and 35 grams of hashish from the suspect’s possession.

The 26-year-old suspect is scheduled to be produced before the Kesbewa Magistrate’s Court.